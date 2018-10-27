Analysts Set Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Pharma stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. 2,505,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. Horizon Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.51 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.