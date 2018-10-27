Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

NYSE:DVN opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

