Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) PT at $33.50

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 308,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,240. The company has a market cap of $674.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 28,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $717,625.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 598,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,957,999.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $33,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 81.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2,530.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 86,208.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.