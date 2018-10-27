Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.90. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,822. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $108.55.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 78,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $7,142,962.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,395.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $7,398,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,185 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 796,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,793,000 after acquiring an additional 50,663 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokota Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nokota Management LP now owns 417,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

