Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.35 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $29.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $29.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.73 billion to $30.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 716,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

