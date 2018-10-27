Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.79 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $13.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.31%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. 3,169,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,277. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stryker has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $179.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.