Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. EnLink Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream Partners.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

EnLink Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 744,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,387. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.33 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 91,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $1,695,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLK. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,534.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

