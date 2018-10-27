Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APC. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.89.

APC opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Anadarko Petroleum has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

