AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a $14.58 rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AFSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 405,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.17. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. AmTrust Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmTrust Financial Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,426 shares in the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp now owns 230,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 2,811.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 178,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

