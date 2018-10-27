Amerisafe, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Amerisafe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Amerisafe has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amerisafe to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.70. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $534,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $145,730.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,657.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.