American International Group Inc (AIG) Stake Lessened by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 21,735.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2,967.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

