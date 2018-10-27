American Financial Group (AFG) vs. HCI Group (HCI) Critical Review

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get American Financial Group alerts:

61.8% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Financial Group and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $6.87 billion 1.29 $475.00 million $6.55 15.20 HCI Group $244.41 million 1.65 -$6.89 million ($0.75) -57.97

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Financial Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and HCI Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. HCI Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Financial Group and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. HCI Group has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than HCI Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 7.50% 13.27% 1.14% HCI Group -4.99% -4.23% -0.94%

Summary

American Financial Group beats HCI Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.