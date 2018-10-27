Amazon.com (AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,045.71.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $139.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,642.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,939,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,677. The company has a market cap of $869.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total value of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

