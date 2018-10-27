Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $1,300.00

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,329.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $19.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,083.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,504. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $984.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $768.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $124,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 355.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

