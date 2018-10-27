Alphabet (GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,405.00 price target (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

GOOG traded down $24.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,071.47. 4,185,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,303. The firm has a market cap of $762.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet has a one year low of $980.64 and a one year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $96,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 349.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,359,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in Alphabet by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

