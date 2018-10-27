Alphabet (GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $1,250.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies to $1,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $24.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,071.47. 4,185,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,303. The stock has a market cap of $762.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $96,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.07, for a total value of $12,290,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,726.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

