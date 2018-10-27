Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Gap Up to $117.16

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.27, but opened at $117.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $118.58, with a volume of 76473 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

