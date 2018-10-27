Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Gap Up to $117.16

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.27, but opened at $117.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $118.58, with a volume of 76473 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.
