Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Agilysys worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $122,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $181,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $276,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $538,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,770.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $58,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,747.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $375,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.