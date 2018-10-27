AGCO (AGCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a $60.18 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.93.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. AGCO has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AGCO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 62,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AGCO by 82.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 45.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,018,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after purchasing an additional 631,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

