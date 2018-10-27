Affimed NV (AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. ValuEngine lowered Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Affimed to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Affimed stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,689. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.56. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 1,723.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 385.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 38.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

