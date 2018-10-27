AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) Stake Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

MINC stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.