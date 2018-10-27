AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA MINC opened at $47.75 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $48.75.

