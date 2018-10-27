ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of ADVOF stock remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $390.42 million, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 2.74.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable demarcation, edge aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators.

