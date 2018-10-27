Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 574.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

ADRO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 364,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,521. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $327.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 10,262 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $59,622.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,801.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 62,572 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $494,944.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,728.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,160 shares of company stock worth $819,523 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 224,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

