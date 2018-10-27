Adrenaline Trading 109.9% Higher This Week (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Adrenaline has a total market capitalization of $10,408.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adrenaline has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar. One Adrenaline coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.03164949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.72 or 0.06780711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00803921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.01602524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01858846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00418795 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031267 BTC.

About Adrenaline

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay . Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Trading

Adrenaline can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adrenaline using one of the exchanges listed above.

