Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Trading Down 10.2%

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) traded down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. 786,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 311,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Adesto Technologies from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Adesto Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 10,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 1,756.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 850,068 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 338,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 263,265 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 129,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 169,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.