AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $159,552 in the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,676,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 273,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.