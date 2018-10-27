Accesso Technology Group (ACSO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective for the company.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

LON:ACSO traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,060 ($26.92). The stock had a trading volume of 58,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,385 ($31.16).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.