Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $102,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.37.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rowland sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $499,777.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,012.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,306 shares of company stock worth $9,503,249 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.