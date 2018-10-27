$825.61 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (COLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post sales of $825.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $836.80 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $776.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million.

Several analysts have commented on COLM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $641,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $62,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,661 shares of company stock valued at $789,646. Company insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

