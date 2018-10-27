$82.46 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $82.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.41 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $54.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $329.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $332.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $524.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $36.67 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Meta Financial Group from $33.33 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

CASH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 148,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $938.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.