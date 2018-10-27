$632.75 Million in Sales Expected for Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) will announce $632.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fossil Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.90 million. Fossil Group posted sales of $688.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fossil Group.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 1,749,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,807. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 423.20 and a beta of -0.12.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $674,910.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,449 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $166,822,000 after acquiring an additional 442,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fossil Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 250,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

