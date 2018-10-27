$589.83 Million in Sales Expected for YY Inc (YY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) will announce sales of $589.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for YY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $601.35 million. YY posted sales of $464.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YY will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for YY.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YY. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. CLSA set a $125.00 price target on YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of YY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 736,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,302. YY has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

