4NEW (KWATT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,612.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Hotbit and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $8,612.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00251110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.17 or 0.09718242 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,475,481 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

