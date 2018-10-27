$47.19 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Corp (CVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce $47.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.89 billion and the highest is $47.53 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $46.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $188.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.38 billion to $189.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $197.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $193.47 billion to $203.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

In related news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 183,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.9% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 196.6% in the first quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 32,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,258. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

