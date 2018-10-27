$449.15 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $449.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $455.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $415.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

NYSE:WST opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $2,377,833.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,057.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $155,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

