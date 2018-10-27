3D Systems (DDD) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDD. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

DDD opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.69.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,950.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $669,400 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

