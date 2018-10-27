$345.55 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report $345.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.40 million. Forward Air posted sales of $306.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Forward Air stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 180,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,720. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.38. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 8,080 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $509,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,790 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $567,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,417 shares of company stock worth $3,213,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 281.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

