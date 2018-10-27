2,670 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Purchased by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,972 shares of company stock worth $13,741,862 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $274.70 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.39 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Gabelli lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

