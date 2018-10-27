$253.39 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report sales of $253.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $230.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $991.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.40 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “$96.20” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

TCBI stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $495,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

