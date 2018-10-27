$15.37 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce sales of $15.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.77 million and the lowest is $15.06 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $62.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.22 million to $64.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.93 million, with estimates ranging from $65.21 million to $66.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 140.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

GAIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 186,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,398. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $331.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.