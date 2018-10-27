$115.31 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report sales of $115.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.10 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $94.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $445.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $445.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $507.77 million, with estimates ranging from $504.04 million to $511.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,441 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 327,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

