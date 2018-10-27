10,193 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 118,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $166.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$21.91” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.