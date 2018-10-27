$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Sunday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,000 shares of company stock worth $28,845,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

