$1.19 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.15. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

NYSE WFC opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

In other news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

