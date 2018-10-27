$0.85 EPS Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.72. T-Mobile Us reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays lowered shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In other news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $1,033,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,622 shares of company stock worth $6,814,861. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 155.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 134.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $65.11. 7,108,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,835. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.