-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TGTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,473. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

