-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TGTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,473. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply