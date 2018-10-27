-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Albert Cha purchased 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 67,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 388,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 36,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,621. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.02.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

