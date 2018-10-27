$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s earnings. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

EARN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

EARN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 61,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,874. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 82.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $447,874.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,996 shares of company stock worth $1,041,996. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

