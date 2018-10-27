$0.36 EPS Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $194,720.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 500,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,347. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

